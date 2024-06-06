Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.