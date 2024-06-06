Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.