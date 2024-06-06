Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,570 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNW

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.