Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

