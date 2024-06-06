Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,837 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,143,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Profile

