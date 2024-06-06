Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $25,594,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.