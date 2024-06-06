Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,552 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

