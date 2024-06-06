Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $330,000.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

