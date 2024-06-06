Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.43. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.