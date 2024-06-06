Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $107,635.50 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

