Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Up 3%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 206,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 712,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

