Fusion Fuel Green’s (HTOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 201.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
NASDAQ HTOO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
About Fusion Fuel Green
