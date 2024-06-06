Fusion Fuel Green’s (HTOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 201.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTOO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.