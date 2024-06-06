FY2026 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

CCI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.