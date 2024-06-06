G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

