G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G-III Apparel Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.