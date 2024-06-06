G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

