GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 670.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,716 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.96 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

