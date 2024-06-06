General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

