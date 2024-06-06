Gernot Wober Buys 112,600 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober purchased 112,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,356.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Report on DSV

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.