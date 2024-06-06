Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
