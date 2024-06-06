Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

