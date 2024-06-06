Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 7,700 Shares

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

GRNT opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.