Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 7,700 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 3,250 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

GRNT opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

