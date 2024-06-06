Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $335.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 335.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.30), with a volume of 5610340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPE. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.41) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 0.7 %
Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates
In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.54), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,348.67). In related news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.54), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,348.67). Also, insider Mark Anderson bought 4,900 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,910.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
