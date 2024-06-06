Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.31.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

