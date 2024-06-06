Guy Gosselin Sells 3,279 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$308,226.00.

Guy Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at C$90.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of C$45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.