Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

