Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

