Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Harford Bank Price Performance
Harford Bank stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
About Harford Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harford Bank
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.