Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Harford Bank Price Performance

Harford Bank stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

