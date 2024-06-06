Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.58% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 269.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 304,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.91 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

