Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.20. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 71,689 shares traded.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

