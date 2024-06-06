Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.