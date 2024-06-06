Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

