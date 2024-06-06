Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.