Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of HPE opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

