Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,898 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.