Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 253.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

