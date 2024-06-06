Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.66 and last traded at $328.31. Approximately 556,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,391,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $327.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 640,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $247,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 45.3% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 80,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

