Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 14,993 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $360,831,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,093,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

