Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 70,203 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Shares of RCM opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.