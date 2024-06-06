Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

