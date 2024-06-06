Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 184,123 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 821.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of HUTCHMED worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HCM stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

