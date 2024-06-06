Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 113,695 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,741,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,549,000.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Fortrea stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

