Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

