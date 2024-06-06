Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Chegg worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Chegg by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 394,714 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

View Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.