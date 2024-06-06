Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOF. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

GLOF stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

