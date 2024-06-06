Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 177.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Pampa Energía stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

