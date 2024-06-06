Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.16 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Timken worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

