Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $378.14 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.10 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.77 and a 200-day moving average of $289.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.