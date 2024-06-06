Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Boston Partners grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 248.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 106.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

