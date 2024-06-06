Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $217.17 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.