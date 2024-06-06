Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 899.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of Heritage Financial worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $602.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

