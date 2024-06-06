Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,814 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

